Mariners Relief Pitcher Casey Sadler Will Miss 2022 Campaign With Shoulder Injury

It took five seasons, but relief pitcher Casey Sadler finally found his rhythm with the Seattle Mariners last season. The 31-year-old was a vital member of the Mariners’ bullpen that posted the eighth-best earned run average, helping Seattle to their best record since 2003.

Sadler set career benchmarks in several metrics, posting his lowest earned run average, allowing the fewest walks and hits per inning pitched, and a personal-best 37 strikeouts. However, the former 25th-round selection will have to wait until 2023 to reach those lofty heights.

The M’s confirmed that Sadler was lost for the season as he’ll require surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

Mariners reliever Casey Sadler, who had a franchise-best 29 scoreless appearances in 2021, will miss the entire season (shoulder surgery).

"He was such a big part of our bullpen last year."https://t.co/LoOrFR81uL — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) March 20, 2022

Diego Castillo is a name to keep an eye on as the Mariners look for a relief pitcher to replace Sadler’s productivity. Castillo has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, and if he can avoid giving up the long ball, he could take on a more significant role with the team.

The start of the 2022 campaign is quickly approaching. Seattle enters the season at +500 to win the AL West and +2800 to win the World Series, per FanDuel Sportsbook.