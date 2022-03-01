MBB Best Bet: Saint Peter's Peacocks Will Stifle Manhattan Jaspers In Sloppy Game by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The final week of regular-season conference play has arrived in the MAAC and a solo matchup between Saint Peter’s and Manhattan headlines Tuesday’s action. The Peacocks are looking to make it three straight and complete a season sweep of the Jaspers who have fallen in each of their last two outings. Let’s dive into the odds of this matchup and see where the value may lie.

Saint Peter’s Peacocks vs. Manhattan Jaspers Information

Saint Peters: 14-11 (12-6) | Manhattan: 14-13 (7-11) Date: 03/01/2022 Time: 7:00 PM Location: Riverdale, NY Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Saint Peter’s Peacocks vs. Manhattan Jaspers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Saint Peter’s -200 | Manhattan +165

Spread: Saint Peter’s -4.5 (-110) | Manhattan +4.5 (-110)

Total: 131.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Saint Peter’s Peacocks vs. Manhattan Jaspers News, Analysis, and Picks

There’s still plenty to play for within the MAAC standings for both of these teams as the league continues to jockey for tournament seeding in the final week of regular-season play. The disparity in this matchup will come from beyond the arc. The Peacocks dominate opponents from the three-point line in conference play, ranking first in both three-point percentage and three-point percentage allowed. As for the Jaspers, they allow the third-highest three-point percentage and are shooting at the lowest rate in the league from beyond the arc, an abysmal 28.6 percent.

Our second bet is on the under which should get there based on the turnover fest this game may turn into. These are the bottom two teams in the MAAC in turnover percentage and they each rank in the top three in turnovers forced on the defensive end. This one could get seriously sloppy and we may see scoring droughts that last three minutes or longer. Have a few of those over the course of 40 minutes and the under should be just fine.

The Pick: Saint Peter’s -4.5 (-110) & Under 131.5 (-110)

