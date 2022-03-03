Miami Marlins Pitcher Sixto Sanchez Not Expected Back Until Midseason by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Assuming the Major League Baseball season gets underway at a reasonable time, the Miami Marlins will, unfortunately, be missing one of their talented young arms.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, pitcher Sixto Sanchez is not expected to return to the Marlins rotation until midseason.

Sixto Sanchez doesn’t have a new injury but it’s taking a bit longer than originally hoped to return from shoulder surgery done in July. Hope and expectation now is he’ll be back by midseason. @CraigMish 1st mentioned an issue — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 3, 2022

Sanchez continues to recover from shoulder surgery to address a posterior capsule tear. The injury forced the 23-year-old to miss the entire 2021 season.

Sanchez made his major league debut in 2020, making seven starts. In those starts, the right-hander was impressive, compiling a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.

Sanchez initially stated in November that he hoped to be ready for the start of Spring Training. However, as Heyman notes, the injury has taken longer to heal than anticipated.

When Sanchez does make his return, he will bolster a promising Marlins pitching staff that includes the likes of Trevor Rogers, Sandy Alcantara, and Pablo Lopez.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Marlins at +1100 odds to win the National League East Division.