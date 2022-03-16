Michigan's DeVante Jones Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Colorado State by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Michigan point guard DeVante Jones (concussion protocol) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with Colorado State on Thursday, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

It’s a significant loss for the Wolverines as they will be without their starting point guard for at least the first round. They were dealt an unlucky hand by drawing the opening game of the primary slate at 12:15 p.m. ET this Thursday, which gave Jones very little time to pass protocol. His status will be monitored over the coming days if Michigan can get the victory over the Rams in the first round.

Jones has averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 31 starts this season. With him unable to go, we may see the Wolverines go for a bigger lineup by bringing Brandon Johns Jr. into the starting five while making Eli Brooks the on-ball guard.

Michigan vs. Colorado State Odds

Michigan is currently a -1 point favorite against Colorado State on Thursday, with the total set at 137, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

