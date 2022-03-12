Minnesota Twins Trade Catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Minnesota Twins have traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Texas Rangers for infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The first post lockout trade has been consummated:

Thus the first trade post-lockout has now occurred in Major League Baseball. Garver will provide the Rangers with power from the catcher position when healthy and in the lineup, but health has been a problem for Garver as he has only played in more than 100 games once in his career. That came in 2018 when he played in 103 games. His breakout season was the following year when he belted 31 HRs, batted .273, and drove in 67 runs in 93 games. Garver has only played in 91 games and hit 15 HRs combined the last two years.

Kiner-Falefa seems ticketed to play shortstop for the Twins after Andrelton Simmons signed with Chicago Cubs in free agency. Kiner-Falefa hit .271 with eight HRs, 53 RBI, and 74 runs in 635 at-bats last season. Prospect Ronny Henriquez also was traded to the Twins in this deal.

The Rangers are +3000 to win the American League West this season. The Twins are +800 to win the AL Central. You can find the lines for these two teams and all others in MLB at the FanDuel Sportsbook.