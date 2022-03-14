Mitch Trubisky signs a 2-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mitch Trubisky have agreed on a two-year contract.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Steelers have been looking for another quarterback since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. A month ago, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would start at quarterback. However, the team didn’t hide that they would be looking to acquire another QB before the 2022 season. Pittsburgh stated they were looking for a quarterback with mobility, so Trubisky looks like a good fit.

Trubisky played backup to Josh Allen last season, completing six passes for 43 yards in six games. He spent the previous four years with the Chicago Bears, where he put up 10,609 passing yards in 51 games. Trubisky is a former second overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft and went to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Steelers are +3200 to win Super Bowl LVII.