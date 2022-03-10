MLB Odds: This Team Favored To Win World Series As Lockout Ends Baseball reportedly is back by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baseball is all but officially back, as MLB owners and the MLB Players Association on Thursday reportedly agreed to end the ongoing lockout. The deal has yet to be ratified, but that reportedly is expected to happen.

With the tentative start of the MLB season less than one month away — scheduled for April 7 — it’s worth taking a look at which teams are favored to go all the way in 2022.

However, it’s important for bettors to remember that there still are several impact players available on the free agent market. The beginning of the lockout in December put a stop to transactions, so the next few weeks could see things that could seriously impact these lines.

Based on what took place before that fateful December night, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series. Los Angeles is listed at 7-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, so a $100 bet would profit $700. The Yankees and Astros are +900 to win the whole thing, though Houston has a slight edge when it comes to the American League winner as it is +425 with New York at +475.

The New York Mets, who made big splashes in the little bit of free agency that did exist when they landed Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte in one day, are 10-to-1.

The defending champion Atlanta Braves are 12-to-1 to repeat.

Here are the latest lines for the winner of the 2022 World Series, via DraftKings Sportsbook:



MLB World Series Odds

Dodgers +700

Yankees +900

Astros +900

Mets +1000

Toronto Blue Jays +1100

Chicago White Sox +1100

San Diego Padres +1200

Braves +1200

Milwaukee Brewers +1500

Tampa Bay Rays +1600

San Francisco Giants +2200

Boston Red Sox +2200

St. Louis Cardinals +2500

Philadelphia Phillies +3500

Los Angeles Angels +3500

Seattle Mariners +4500

Detroit Tigers +5000

Miami Marlins +7000

Oakland Athletics +7500

Cincinnati Reds +8000

Cleveland Guardians +8000

Minnesota Twins +9000

Texas Rangers +10000

Kansas City Royals +10000

Chicago Cubs +10000

Washington Nationals +12000

Colorado Rockies +20000

Arizona Diamondbacks +20000

Pittsburgh Pirates +25000

Baltimore Orioles +25000