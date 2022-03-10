MLB Odds: This Team Favored To Win World Series As Lockout Ends
Baseball reportedly is back
Baseball is all but officially back, as MLB owners and the MLB Players Association on Thursday reportedly agreed to end the ongoing lockout. The deal has yet to be ratified, but that reportedly is expected to happen.
With the tentative start of the MLB season less than one month away — scheduled for April 7 — it’s worth taking a look at which teams are favored to go all the way in 2022.
However, it’s important for bettors to remember that there still are several impact players available on the free agent market. The beginning of the lockout in December put a stop to transactions, so the next few weeks could see things that could seriously impact these lines.
Based on what took place before that fateful December night, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series. Los Angeles is listed at 7-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, so a $100 bet would profit $700. The Yankees and Astros are +900 to win the whole thing, though Houston has a slight edge when it comes to the American League winner as it is +425 with New York at +475.
The New York Mets, who made big splashes in the little bit of free agency that did exist when they landed Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte in one day, are 10-to-1.
The defending champion Atlanta Braves are 12-to-1 to repeat.
Here are the latest lines for the winner of the 2022 World Series, via DraftKings Sportsbook:
MLB World Series Odds
Dodgers +700
Yankees +900
Astros +900
Mets +1000
Toronto Blue Jays +1100
Chicago White Sox +1100
San Diego Padres +1200
Braves +1200
Milwaukee Brewers +1500
Tampa Bay Rays +1600
San Francisco Giants +2200
Boston Red Sox +2200
St. Louis Cardinals +2500
Philadelphia Phillies +3500
Los Angeles Angels +3500
Seattle Mariners +4500
Detroit Tigers +5000
Miami Marlins +7000
Oakland Athletics +7500
Cincinnati Reds +8000
Cleveland Guardians +8000
Minnesota Twins +9000
Texas Rangers +10000
Kansas City Royals +10000
Chicago Cubs +10000
Washington Nationals +12000
Colorado Rockies +20000
Arizona Diamondbacks +20000
Pittsburgh Pirates +25000
Baltimore Orioles +25000