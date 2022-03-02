MLBPA Unanimously Rejects MLB's Final CBA; First 2 Series Of Season Canceled by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The MLBPA has unanimously rejected the MLB’s final CBA proposal, and the first two series of the season have been canceled, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: MLBPA player leaders agreed unanimously not to accept MLB's final proposal, and there will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. ET deadline, sources tell ESPN.



MLB has threatened to cancel its March 31 Opening Day without a new deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

MLB has canceled the first two series of the season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

After rumors were spreading that talks had been advancing on Monday night, this is a major step backward in baseball’s hopes of getting a season underway any time soon. The two sides failed to reach an agreement by Tuesday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline, and based on commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments following the meetings, it didn’t sound like discussions were trending in the right direction. Manfred went on to say that he is fully willing to cancel regular-season games.

This may mark the second time in three years that the MLB has not played an entire season after the 2020 campaign was shortened due to the spread of COVID-19. Reports on further talks will be something to monitor in the coming days.

2022 MLB Futures Betting

You can bet who will win the 2022 World Series, the AL and NL Pennant, and winners of every division in MLB for the upcoming season on the FanDuel Sportsbook.