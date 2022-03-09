Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks Betting Guide: Can the Habs Continue Their Recent Hot Streak? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canadiens +170|Canucks -208

Spread: Canadiens +1.5 (-143)|Canucks -1.5 (+120)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the Stanley Cup

Montreal Canadiens +100000

Vancouver Canucks +15000

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Montreal Canadiens have all but been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped them from embracing the role of spoiler to end the season. Montreal has elevated their play under their new head coach and can add the Vancouver Canucks to their list of casualties since Martin St. Louis took over. The Canucks have a few concerning trends emerging in their analytics, making them an easier than anticipated target on Wednesday.

High-danger chances have been easy to come by for the Nucks’ opponents recently, with eight of their past 11 attempting at least 10 at five-on-five. An even more concerning trend is emerging in the Canucks’ scoring chance ratings as they’ve been out-chanced in all but two of their previous 11. That metric has spiked lately, with the Canucks giving up an average of 31.6 in their five more recent outings. Altogether, those metrics have shifted the expected goals-for ratings in their opponents’ direction, with Vancouver getting outplayed in six of 11.

Montreal is having a completely different experience right now and is thriving in its new system. The Canadiens have wins in five of their previous six games, knocking off some quality opponents along the way. Those victories are validated in their advanced metrics as they take care of business on both ends of the ice. In four of six, the Habs have attempted at least 10 high-danger chances while holding their opponents below double-digits in the same number of games. That is leading to increased offense, with the Canadiens out-scoring their opposition 16-8 at five-on-five and 25-17 overall.

The betting market is overestimating the Canucks chances on Wednesday. Vancouver’s -208 moneyline price comes with a 67.5% implied probability, which isn’t supported in their current metrics. We’re betting that the Montreal train picks up speed and derails the Canucks momentum at home.

The Picks: Canadiens +170



