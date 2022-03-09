NBA Injury Report for Wednesday, March 9 by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries that have already taken effect in the projections: Isaiah Stewert (DET, Out), Devin Booker (PHX, In), Brandon Ingram (NO, Out), Tre Mann (OKC, Out), Anfernee Simons (POR, Out)

Injuries that will need to be monitored throughout the night: Nikola Vucevic (CHI, Questionable), Killian Hayes (DET, Questionable), Jimmy Butler (MIA, Questionable), Caleb Martin (MIA, Questionable), Jalen McDaniels (CHA, Questionable), Kevin Huerter (ATL, Probable), Christian Wood (HOU, Questionable), Dennis Schroder (HOU, Questionable), Jea’sean Tate (HOU, Questionable), Garrison Matthews (HOU, Questionable), Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL, Probable), LeBron James (LAL, Questionable), Malik Monk (LAL, Questionable), Patrick Beverly (MIN, Questionable), Anthony Edwards (MIN, Questionable), D’Angelo Russell (MIN, Questionable), Taurean Prince (MIN, Questionable), Jarred Vanderbilt (MIN, Questionable), Jalen Suggs (ORL, Questionable), Jalen Brunson (DAL, Questionable), Mitchell Robinson (NYK, Questionable), Fred VanVleet (TOR, Questionable), Will Barton (DEN, Questionable), Bones Hyland (DEN, Questionable), Jeremy Lamb (SAC, Questionable)

Additional Injury Notes

Anthony Edwards & D’Angelo Russell WILL play, according to Head Coach Chris Finch.

Fred VanVleet practiced fully and said that he WILL play tonight.

Key Lineup Scenarios that we will be watching

Houston Rockets

Houston is stuck with a ton of their top minutes’ guys on the injury report led by Christian Wood with an illness. Wood did not participate in shootaround and has been ruled out, which vaults Alperen Sengun into the starting five most likely. Sengun, who can be a strong stat stuffer, will be a very popular play at $4600 on FanDuel. Sengun’s ability to be a facilitator could take the ball out of the hands of guys like Jea’sean Tate or Eric Gordon, as Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will see their touches regardless.

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis is on a one-game suspension and will not play tonight. De’Aaron Fox should see an expected boost and will have the ball in his hands a lot more. Richaun Holmes is also out, which will probably thrust a minimally priced Damian Jones into the starting lineup as a high owned player.

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons has been ruled out for tonight. Josh Hart will see a nice boost in ownership and projections primarily, but then you are left with the rest of the available players priced at $4100 or less. This is where you can infuse some cheap guys that will see a lot of volume and minutes to afford some of the marquee guys on this slate. Brandon Williams will be the primary ball-handler who, out of the cheap guys, looks to be the guy expected to see the biggest boost in volume and ownership at $3500 on FanDuel. Other cheap options. Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson, in particular, had strong performances in Simons’ absence on Monday and could be in line for a repeat performance.

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Four out of the five usual starters for Minnesota are listed on the injury report, with Karl-Anthony Towns being the exception. Head coach Chris Finch said yesterday that he is âtrending towardsâ his squad seeing the return of Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell tonight and that indeed is the case. Edwards and Russell will play on Wednesday. Patrick Beverly and Jarred Vanderbilt, both listed as questionable, could open up extended runs for guys like Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, and Taurean Prince (who also is questionable) as well.