NBA Injury & Rotation Report for Saturday, March 5
Before you place a wager or set your DFS lineup let us take you around the NBA for the latest injury and rotation updates.
Lineup scenarios to be monitored:
- Dallas Mavericks: I expect Luka Doncic to be on the floor, but if not it is safe to assume that Spencer Dinwiddie will slide into the starting spot. Jalen Brunson very well could have the ball in his hands more as well which would give him a possible assist boost as such. With Maxi Kleber out Dwight Powell will see his minutes and rebounding boosted with bench players Josh Green and Davis Bertans could also see some extended runs.
- Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler is still listed as questionable but in a major matchup against Philadelphia his chances of returning tonight likely increase. If not, Miami will look the same as they have the past few nights with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro leading the charge along with Gabe Vincent entering the starting fold and contributing as well.
- Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Hart will be out tonight due to rest which will have Anfernee Simons running the offense solely, making him a popular play. Greg Brown III and Brandon Williams are both listed as questionable and have a combined minutes projection of nearly 45 minutes. If they are unable to go tonight, guys like CJ Elleby and Trendon Watford will become highly owned plays. Simons will be the focal point of the offense, but he is the only guy priced at above $4000 on FanDuel that will see minutes so there will be opportunities to get financial flexibility with an infusion of Trail Blazers into your lineups.
- Philadelphia 76ers: James Harden has been ruled out for tonight. Joel Embiid’s usage rate should return to the low 40s and the assist rate should jump back up to the high 20s. With Harden out, more possessions will end with the ball in his hands. Tyrese Maxey will also see an assist boost as he will return to the primary ball-handler role, while Tobias Harris will find himself more opportunities with an increase in usage.
Injuries already that have been taken into account in the projections:
- Josh Hart (POR, OUT), Maxi Kleber (DAL, OUT), John Konchar (MEM, Returning), Kyle Lowry (MIA, OUT), James Harden (PHI, OUT)
Injuries that will be monitored for the early game (DAL vs. SAC):
- Luka Doncic (DAL, Q): He is on the injury report with a left toe sprain… give me a break for crying out loud, I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play.
- Richaun Holmes (SAC, Q), Sterling Brown (DAL, Q)
Injuries that will be monitored for the main slate:
- Jalen McDaniels (MIN, D), Kyle Anderson (MEM, Q), Jalen Suggs (ORL, Q), Jimmy Butler (MIA, Q), Caleb Martin (MIA, Q), PJ Tucker (MIA, Q), Max Strus (MIA, Q), Greg Brown III (POR, Q), Brandon Williams (POR, P), Avery Bradley (LAL, P), LeBron James (LAL, Q), Talen Horton Tucker (LAL, Q)
- Minnesota has not released their injury report as of yet. Expect Anthony Edwards to be listed as questionable when that comes out, he is currently projected IN on the projections.
- Miami’s projections are also assuming Jimmy Butler as IN.