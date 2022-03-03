NBA Injury & Rotation Report for Thursday, March 3 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Before you place a wager or set your DFS lineup let us take you around the NBA for the latest injury and rotation updates.

Injury situations that have already hit and have swung things in a meaningful way:

Jaylen Brown (BOS, Out), Kevin Durant (BKN, Available), Andre Drummond (BKN, Probable), Marvin Bagley III (DET, Out), Hamidou Diallo (DET, Probable), Kyle Lowry (MIA, Out), Moses Moody (GSW, Probable), Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL, Probable)

Injury situations that we’re tracking and would swing things in a meaningful way if they hit (As of 3:30 PM Injury Report):

Trae Young (ATL, Questionable- did not participate in shootaround), Fred VanVleet (TOR, Questionable), LeBron James (LAL, Questionable), Klay Thompson (GSW, Questionable), Jimmy Butler (MIA, Questionable), Frank Jackson (DET, Questionable), Thaddeus Young (TOR, Questionable), John Konchar (MEM, Questionable), Caleb Martin (Questionable), PJ Tucker (MIA, Questionable), Max Strus (MIA, Questionable), Maxi Kleber (DAL, Questionable), Richaun Holmes (SAC, Questionable), Avery Bradley (LAL, Questionable)

Lineup scenarios to keep an eye on that will largely factor into minute disbursements.