NCAA Tournament Picks: Bracket Advice For All Four Regions

March Madness is upon us, and it’s one of the greatest times of the year as we all get to pretend we’re far smarter about the NCAA Tournament field than we really are.

The bracket has been revealed and will start getting busted Thursday when the first round tips off across the country. Before we get there, though, everyone and their brother will obsess over filling out their brackets, convinced this is the year they take down the office pool despite not knowing the difference between Murray State and Montana State.

However, we’re here to help with our own “expert” picks. While we admit we didn’t watch every single game this season, we have studied the bracket up and down while digging deep on the need-to-know research.

The result? Our four regional previews for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.