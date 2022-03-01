NCAA Tournament Odds: Eight Teams Enter March Among Championship Favorites The madness almost is upon us by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s time to start paying close attention to those NCAA Tournament odds.

The 2022 calendar has entered March, and that means the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball championship tournament soon will command the attention of sports fans throughout the United States.

Although 64 teams will enter the first round with dreams of glory, the hopes of some are far-more realistic than others’. The latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have pegged eight teams among betting favorites. They are:

Gonzaga (+350)

Arizona (+700)

Kentucky (+700)

Perdue (+900)

Auburn (+1200)

Kansas (+1200)

Duke (+1200)

Baylor (+1500)

Of course, these odds can, and undoubtedly will, shift over the coming days and weeks, as conference tournaments ramp up the pressure and intensity of games, causing some players and teams to rise with it and others to crumble away.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is scheduled to place at 6 p.m. ET March 13. The first round is set for March 17 and 18. The NCAA championship game is scheduled for April 4.

Let the madness begin.