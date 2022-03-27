NCAA Tournament Odds: Opening Final Four Lines As Matchups Determined Four of college basketball's best programs will face off in New Orleans by Sean T. McGuire 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

College basketball will have four premier programs headed to New Orleans for the Final Four with one set to emerge at the 2022 NCAA Tournament champion next week.

North Carolina captured the East Regional title with its dominant win over St. Peter’s on Sunday evening after Kansas claimed the Midwest Regional with a victory over Miami.

Those two contests came after Duke won the West Regional with a verdict over Arkansas on Saturday. Villanova was the first to punch its ticket with a South Regional win over Houston.

It prompts a monumental semifinal clash between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, arguably the biggest rivalry in college basketball, with the winner earning the right to play for the national championship. That matchup, of course, is aided by the fact it’s an incredible final chapter in the storybook career of Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzeweski.

Anyway, here are the opening betting lines and totals of the two respective games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

(-4) Kansas Jayhawks vs. Villanova Wildcats, 132.5

(-4) Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, 150.5

Kansas and Villanova will take the floor first Saturday night with tip scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. North Carolina and Duke then take part in the nightcap scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET.