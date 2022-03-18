NCAA Tournament Odds: Opening Lines For Round 2 Games Who will be trying on Cinderella's slipper? by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Yes, it’s OK to start looking ahead to the second round of the NCAA Tournament already.

We’ve seen some incredible action through the first two days of the Big Dance, and it can be easy to forget this field will be whittled down to 16 by Sunday night.

Before we can get to the Sweet 16, though, there are still two full days of second-round action set for the weekend.

Here are the betting lines for those games, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

SATURDAY

12:10 p.m.: North Carolina vs. (-5.5) Baylor

2:40 p.m.: Creighton vs. (-11.5) Kansas

5:15 p.m.: Michigan vs. (-6) Tennessee

6:10 p.m.: Richmond vs. (-3) Providence

7:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. (-2.5) UCLA

7:45 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. (-8.5) Murray State

8:40 p.m.: New Mexico State vs. (-6.5) Arkansas

9:40 p.m.: Memphis vs. (-10.5) Gonzaga