NCAA Tournament Preview: TCU vs. Arizona Odds & Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

#9 TCU vs. #1 Arizona Game Details

#9 TCU: 23-10 (14-6) | #1 Arizona: 28-5 (15-3)

Date: 03/20/2022 | Time: 9:40 PM ET | TV: TBS

Location: Greenville, SC | Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

#9 TCU vs. #1 Arizona Odds

Moneyline: TCU +350 | Arizona -465

Spread: TCU +9.5 (-110) | Arizona -9.5 (-110)

Total: 145.5 Over -110 | Under -110

#9 TCU vs. #1 Arizona Analysis

TCU will look to make this one as ugly as possible. The Horned Frogs made that clear in their victory over #9 Seton Hall that it would be their game plan for the tournament. They held the Pirates to just 42 points on an abysmal 29 percent shooting from the field. Mike Miles and Damion Baugh lead the way in the backcourt and if they can have a similar performance as they did on Friday night against Arizona on Sunday, this could be a closer game than many think.

The battle for tempo will also be crucial. TCU does not mind slowing things up into the halfcourt while Arizona will look to race up and down the floor with the sixth-fastest tempo in the country. Head coach Jamie Dixon will do his best to make this game slow and low-scoring, two things the Wildcats will certainly look to avoid doing. I worry for Arizona’s youthful roster, the team with the least experience in the field, in a game that could become a mental struggle if their offense finds issues here. First-year head coach Tommy Lloyd may have his hands full in this one and I see the Horned Frogs keeping it within this double-digit spread.

The Play: TCU +10 (-110)