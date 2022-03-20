NCAA Tournament Preview: Texas vs. Purdue Odds & Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#6 Texas vs. #3 Purdue Game Details

#6 Texas: 22-11 (10-8) | #3 Purdue: 28-7 (14-6)

Date: 03/20/2022 | Time: 8:40 PM ET | TV: TNT

Location: Milwaukee, WI | Venue: Fiserv Forum

#6 Texas vs. #3 Purdue Odds

Moneyline: Texas +140 | Purdue -170

Spread: Texas +3.5 (-110) | Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Total: 145.5 Over -110 | Under -110

#6 Texas vs. #3 Purdue Analysis

Despite being pegged as the victim of a potential upset, Texas survived #11 Virginia Tech in the opening round and now has a date with the high-powered offense of #3 Purdue for a spot in the Sweet 16. The shaky defense of the Boilermakers is concerning, but their offense that ranks the second-highest in the nation per KenPom should give the Longhorns a handful here. The offensive glass and second chances for Purdue should be key here. They rank 13th in offensive board percentage in the nation, while Texas ranks just 238th in defensive rebounding percentage. That may become a focal point in their game plan to victory.

A worry comes in the paint for Texas in this one. Dylan Disu is the lone player in the Texas rotation taller than 6’7″, which leaves concern for the nightmare matchup of 7’4″ Zach Edey down low. When the big man is firing on all cylinders, Purdue becomes that much tougher to stop from scoring nearly every possession. This Texas team is far too inconsistent for me, and I think this number needs to be a bit bigger. Grab Purdue to win this one and cover the number.

The Play: Purdue -3.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

