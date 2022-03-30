NCAAM Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Potential Award Winners From Each Final Four Team by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Final Four awaits in New Orleans this weekend as a quarter of blue-bloods will battle it out for the 2022 National Championship. To prepare, we break down which player from each Final Four squad has the best value to win the tournament’s Most Oustanding Player.

Duke: Paolo Banchero (+300)

Banchero is currently the odds-on favorite to win MOP, and it’s well deserved as the freshman has been lighting things up since the tournament began. He has made some difficult NBA-type moves in isolation situations that are just jaw-dropping for a 19-year-old to pull off. The offense will often revolve around him in the halfcourt as he can beat anybody in the country one-on-one. It’s not a great price, but you’re better off backing Banchero at this number than Duke to win the title (+160) because those feel like dependent outcomes at this point.

Kansas: Remy Martin (+850)

Martin is a fire starter off the bench for the Jayhawks and proved so by capturing the Midwest region’s Most Outstanding Player award. The senior guard has lit it up for 16.8 points per game in just 25.3 minutes and has seriously stepped up in big spots throughout the tournament. This is a solid price for a player who has arguably been one of the three best players remaining in the field over the last two weeks and can score points in a hurry.

North Carolina: Brady Manek (+1500)

Manek might be the best transfer in the nation this season. The bearded beast has let it loose in March Madness with 21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on a ridiculous 57.7 percent shooting from the field. He can score from all three levels, and with Armando Bacot as a legitimate threat in the paint as well, it may take some attention away from Manek. The talented scorer is capable of going for 30 on any given night. With just a six to seven-man rotation, the Tar Heels will need Manek to perform at a high level if they are going to take home their seventh national title.

Villanova: Jermaine Samuels (+1700)

The South region’s Most Outstanding Player sits at +1700, which we see as some serious value, especially with teammate Justin Moore out for the remainder of the tournament. Moore was the team’s second-leading scorer, and with him out of the mix, it only means more touches for Samuel, who has averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in their first four games. Collin Gillespie gets in the way here as the team’s favorite to win the award, but Samuels provides much better value at 17-to-1 as the team’s clear second option as things stand.

NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Odds

