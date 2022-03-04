Nets' Joe Harris Out for Season by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports, Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is set to undergo a second surgery on his left ankle and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will need season ending ankle surgery. Via interview on Yes Network. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 4, 2022

Harris, who has been sidelined since mid-November, finishes the season having appeared in just 14 games, posting per-game averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 29.0 minutes.

The Nets were initially hopeful that the 30-year-old would avoid a second surgery. However, Thursday’s news puts those hopes to rest, and Harris will now focus on recovering for the 2022 campaign.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks released a statement saying:

“Although Joe worked diligently over the past several months to rehab his ankle and exhausted every possible avenue to get back, it has been determined that he will require an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks. We know how deeply disappointed Joe is…but he remains a huge part of who we are as an organization, and while he won’t be able to contribute on the court, his presence and positivity around the team will continue to be felt.”

One of the game’s elite marksmen, Harris, is a lifetime 43.9% shooter from three-point range. Bruce Brown and Cam Thomas should continue seeing additional minutes on the wing in his absence.

