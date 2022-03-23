Nets Star Kyrie Irving Cleared for Home Games as New York City Alters Vaccine Mandate by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kyrie Irving is back to resuming full-time playing duties.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, effective Thursday, March 24, New York City will alter its private sector vaccine mandate for athletes and entertainers, allowing Irving to be cleared for Brooklyn’s home games.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2022

As Charania notes, the decision means that unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players are also eligible to play in New York.

The Nets have six home games remaining, with Irving eligible to make his Barclays Center debut Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Prior to the season, the 30-year-old was initially told by Nets’ management that he would not be welcomed by the team on a part-time basis. However, several injuries to Brooklyn’s players, including fellow superstar Kevin Durant forced the club to change course.

Irving has appeared in 19 games for the Nets this season, averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

The news could not have come at a better time as Brooklyn tries to make up ground in the Eastern Conference, where it currently holds the eighth seed.

Steve Nash’s group is in action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets holding the second-best NBA Finals odds at +500.