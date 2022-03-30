New Orleans Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins Announces Retirement by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Pivot’s Ryan Clark tweeted a video of Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement from the NFL on the podcast.

2 time Super Bowl champion & 3 time pro bowler @MalcolmJenkins tells @thepivot crew that he is retiring after an amazing 13 year career!!



Congrats brother! Welcome to the rest of your life. We know you’ll be just as amazing in your new chapter!



See full video on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/H33g1ISF6v — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 30, 2022

Jenkins was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2009, 14th overall. He played his first five seasons with New Orleans before spending six years with the Philadelphia Eagles and then back with the Saints for the last two. Jenkins was still effective in his final season, putting up 79 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, one touchdown, five passes defended, and five stuffs.

Jenkins won Super Bowls with the Saints in 2009 and the Eagles in 2017. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2015 and a three-time Pro Bowler in 2015, 2017, and 2018. He ends his 13-year-long career with 1,043 total tackles, 21 interceptions, 13.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 111 passes defended, and seven touchdowns. Jenkins also had eight career return touchdowns.

In 2021, the Saints finished second in the NFC South with a 9-8 record.

