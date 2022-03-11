New Orleans Saints Restructure Contract of RB Alvin Kamara by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New Orleans Saints continue to scratch and claw their way in an effort to create some much-needed salary-cap space.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the organization has restructured the contract of star running back Alvin Kamara. New Orleans converted $10.465 million of Kamara’s 2022 salary into a signing bonus – a move that will generate $8.372 million in cap room for the start of the new league year.

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2022

It’s the second major contract restructuring done by the team, as New Orleans had star-wideout Michael Thomas convert $14.6 million of his salary into a signing bonus as well, back in February.

However, even with Kamara agreeing to a restructured deal, the Saints are still roughly $32 million over the salary cap. To make matters worse, the 26-year-old is also tending to legal issues off the field, following a February arrest in Las Vegas for battery.

Kamara could ultimately be looking at a suspension, which may affect his RB1 status for 2022 fantasy drafts.

