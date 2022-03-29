New Orleans Saints Sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-Year Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $6 million contract with $3 million guaranteed.

Saints are signing former Bears’ QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Dalton is a decent stopgap if re-signed Jameis Winston has injury problems or struggles out of the gate. Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen recently said that Taysom Hill would be used at tight end in 2022, so the team required another quarterback.

New Orleans will be Dalton’s third team in his backup tour, where he tries to establish his value around the league. He previously backed up Dak Prescott on the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and eventually lost his starting position to Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears last season.

In 2021, Dalton completed 149 passes for 1,515 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. He also had nine interceptions and was sacked 18 times. The Saints also have Ian Book and Blake Bortles on their quarterback depth chart.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New Orleans Saints are +950 to win Super Bowl LVII.