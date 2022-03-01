New York Giants Open to Trading Former No. 2 Overall Pick Saquon Barkley by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is open to trading running back Saquon Barkley.

Joe Schoen asked about potentially trading Saquon Barkley: “I’m open to anything. … I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m going to listen.” — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 1, 2022

Schoen’s exact words when asked about the possibility of dealing the former number two overall pick were, “I’m open to anything… I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m going listen.”

Following an outstanding rookie campaign in which he tallied 2,028 total yards, Barkley’s time in New York has since been plagued by injury. The 25-year-old has missed 20 of a possible 48 games the last three seasons, including 14 in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL.

Barkley is currently entering the final year of his rookie contract that will see him become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

During his time as assistant general manager in Buffalo, Schoen, alongside current Bills GM Brandon Beane, never prioritized investing hefty sums of money in a running back.

Regardless of whether the club deals Barkley this offseason or lets him walk as a free agent, the former Penn State alum’s time in Big Blue is likely nearing its end.

