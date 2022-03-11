New York Giants Restructure Sterling Shepard's Contract by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants have restructured the contract of wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

The #Giants and WR Sterling Shepard have reached agreement on a restructured contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The longest-tenured player on the roster is sticking for a seventh season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2022

The deal is reportedly a one-year agreement and will keep Shepard in a Giants uniform for a seventh straight season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Due to make $8.5 million, New York management was eager to slash the veteran’s salary, with some reports indicating they wanted Shepard to accept the league minimum.

The 29-year-old has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, the latest being a torn Achilles that limited Shepard to just seven games in 2021. He is said to be targeting a very optimistic training camp return.

In six NFL seasons, the former second-round pick has managed to play a full season just twice. Shepard’s best campaign came in 2018 when he tallied 872 yards on 66 receptions while appearing in all 16 games.

