New York Knicks Forward Julius Randle Out Versus Hawks

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle against the Atlanta Hawks due to a sore quadriceps tendon.

Knicks say Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) is out tonight against Atlanta. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 22, 2022

Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds, and assists with 20.3, 10, and 5.1. The Knicks are currently tied for 11th place in the Eastern Conference, five games back of the Atlanta Hawks for a spot in a play-in tournament. New York has won two of its past three games but has lost three of five.

The Knicks’ previous game was a 108-93 loss to the Utah Jazz where Randle struggled, with just 13 points on 6-21 shooting. After the game, Randle’s explanation for the loss probably hinted at his injury, “Wear and tear of the season from game to game. I’m not really sure.”

It’s a crucial time for the Knicks, so Randle’s injury is definitely something to keep an eye on. With Randle out, expect Obi Toppin to get get more minutes.

