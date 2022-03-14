New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Throws First Bullpen Session by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Newsday Sports’ Tim Healey tweeted out a couple of videos of Jacob deGrom throwing his first bullpen spring training session.

Here’s some of Jacob deGrom’s first bullpen session of Mets camp. (He also had thrown off a mound before official spring training.) pic.twitter.com/mxlSyWbLno — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 14, 2022

deGrom missed the second half of the Mets 2021 season due to a low-grade tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. However, Mets general manager Billy Eppler said everything is normal with deGrom, “He just goes out and operates as normal. I haven’t been told anything otherwise.”

Eppler also said that deGrom had been throwing off a mound in the offseason and was long tossing before the start of camp on Sunday.

In 2021, deGrom was 7-2 through 15 starts with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP. He also had 146 strikeouts through 92 innings pitched.

The 33-year-old ace has a player opt-out in his contract after the 2022 season and if he returns to form will most likely take it. Mets owner Steve Cohen said the team would look to play the season before figuring out contract talks with deGrom.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New York Mets are +1100 to win the 2022 World Series.