New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Expected to Take Batting Practice in Coming Days by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As Mike Puma of the New York Post reports, Mets outfielder Starling Marte is expected to begin taking batting practice in the coming days.

Starling Marte hopes to begin taking batting practice in the next few days. He’s been limited by a sore oblique. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 18, 2022

Marte, who signed a four-year, $78 million contract with New York this offseason, has been limited in the early portions of spring training by a sore oblique.

Fortunately, the veteran is not dealing with any structural damage as recent X-rays came back negative. Speaking with reporters, manager Buck Showalter said he expects Marte to return to the field shortly and be in the lineup come Opening Day.

The 33-year-old had a highly productive 2021 campaign, spending time between the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. In 120 games, Marte posted a .310/.383/.458 batting line with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs, to go along with a league-leading 47 stolen bases and 89 runs scored.

While the former Pittsburgh Pirate has just two 20 home run seasons to his name, his elite speed makes him an enticing option in season-long fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mets holding the third-best World Series odds at +1100 (tied with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox).