NFL Odds: Could All Four AFC West Teams Make Playoffs?

The star of the offseason has to be the entire AFC West division, who have gone back-and-forth acquiring superstars, taking advantage of the free agency and trade markets.

The frenzy started with a trade of Russell Wilson, the latest move was the Raiders trade for Davante Adams. In between, we saw an influx of talent heading to a division that is now going to provide must-see television on a weekly basis.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have presented an interesting wager. In the “AFC West Specials” tab, fans can now bet on all four AFC West teams to make the playoffs with +2000 odds, meaning a $100 wager would pay out $2,000.

The key to the bet would be for the divisional games to be split evenly. If each team went roughly 3-3 inside the division, it would be very possible for all four AFC West teams to end up in the postseason, especially with the relatively new expanded playoff format. However, if one team gets bullied by the rest of the division, that team would be almost certainly eliminated, destroying the bet.

To really have confidence in the wager, you’d have to believe each team is capable of splitting with each divisional rival. Obviously, the breakdown would not have to be perfect, but that would be the easiest path to cashing the bet.