NFL Odds: How Reported Aaron Rodgers Deal Affected Packers Lines

The future of Aaron Rodgers has been one of the biggest topics of conversation in the NFL offseason, and the subject has made its way to sports betting circles, as well, as sportsbooks set odds as to where the longtime Packers quarterback would play in 2022.

But now that the question has been answered, with Rodgers reportedly re-signing with Green Bay — though the terms of the deal still are up for debate — the conversation as it pertains to sports betting still relates back to Rodgers. Now, it’s time to analyze what his return means for the Packers’ postseason chances.

As expected, the return of the 2021 NFL MVP significantly shortened the odds for Green Bay in every postseason round.

At PointsBet, the Packers are -200 to win the NFC North, up from -155 prior to bringing back Rodgers. They also moved from +600 to +350 to win the NFC, and are up to 10-to-1 from 14-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

It’s also worth shopping around on Packers odds, as DraftKings Sportsbook set the Packers at +800 to win the Super Bowl. The lines are the same as PointsBet for the divisional (-200) and NFC (+350) titles.

