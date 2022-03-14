NFL Odds: Where Tom Brady Stands Among 2022 League MVP Favorites Brady is coming off an MVP-caliber season by Adam London 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is taking another kick at the can, and oddsmakers expect the star quarterback to be one of the best players in football in the 2022 NFL season.

Brady on Sunday announced he will put his retirement on hold and return for his third campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after Brady delivered the news to the public, DraftKings Sportsbook updated its betting board for 2022 MVP and Brady is near the top.

Here are the 15 players with the shortest odds to claim the league’s highest individual honor as of Monday morning:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +750

Tom Brady +800

Aaron Rodgers +800

Justin Herbert +1000

Russell Wilson +1200

Joe Burrow +1200

Dak Prescott +1400

Matthew Stafford +1600

Kyler Murray +1800

Deshaun Watson +2200

Lamar Jackson +2800

Derrick Henry +4000

Derek Carr +4000

Jalen Hurts +4500

Brady received 10 of the 50 MVP votes last season and finished second behind Rodgers, who took home the hardware for a second consecutive year.