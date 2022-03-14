NFL Odds: Where Tom Brady Stands Among 2022 League MVP Favorites
Brady is coming off an MVP-caliber season
Tom Brady is taking another kick at the can, and oddsmakers expect the star quarterback to be one of the best players in football in the 2022 NFL season.
Brady on Sunday announced he will put his retirement on hold and return for his third campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after Brady delivered the news to the public, DraftKings Sportsbook updated its betting board for 2022 MVP and Brady is near the top.
Here are the 15 players with the shortest odds to claim the league’s highest individual honor as of Monday morning:
Josh Allen +700
Patrick Mahomes +750
Tom Brady +800
Aaron Rodgers +800
Justin Herbert +1000
Russell Wilson +1200
Joe Burrow +1200
Dak Prescott +1400
Matthew Stafford +1600
Kyler Murray +1800
Deshaun Watson +2200
Lamar Jackson +2800
Derrick Henry +4000
Derek Carr +4000
Jalen Hurts +4500
Brady received 10 of the 50 MVP votes last season and finished second behind Rodgers, who took home the hardware for a second consecutive year.