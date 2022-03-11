Nuggets' Will Barton OUT, Aaron Gordon ACTIVE for Nuggets Thursday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton is out for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a left ankle injury.

Jeff Green is back with the Nuggets. He’ll play tonight. Will Barton is out. Michael Malone’s still waiting for final word on Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 11, 2022

The injury will force Barton to the Denver sideline for a third consecutive contest.

The 31-year-old has been in a scoring slump, failing to hit double figures in three of his past five games while shooting just 28.3% from the floor over that stretch.

Barton is averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 57 games for the season.

In Barton’s absence, Austin Rivers ($4,000 on FanDuel) will draw a third straight start. Rivers could be worth a gamble in Thursday DFS contests, having notched 13.1 and 31.4 FanDuel points, respectively, in his past two games.

Fortunately, for the Nuggets, they will have starting power forward Aaron Gordon in the lineup. Gordon, who was listed as probable coming in, sits third in team scoring, averaging 14.5 PPG.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Denver as slight +1.5 road underdogs on the spread and +106 on the moneyline.