Odds Released for Big East Conference Tournament: Villanova Leads the Pack at +170

Odds for the 2022 Big East Conference Tournament have been released via FanDuel Sportsbook, and it is the Villanova Wildcats ahead of the pack at +170.

New York’s Madison Square Garden will host this year’s tournament, which runs from March 9-12.

Both No. 11 Villanova and No. 18 Connecticut are surprising favorites over No. 9 Providence, who currently sit first in the conference with a 14-2 conference record (24-3 overall). The Wildcats and Friars will do battle tonight in Pennsylvania – a result that could affect the current odds moving forward.

The winner of the Big East Conference will earn an automatic berth in the NCAA March Madness Tournament, which begins March 15-16 with the First Four.

The field of 68 is announced on Selection Sunday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Final Four on April 2 and the Championship Game on Monday, April. 4.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Villanova listed as -9.5 home favorites over Providence this evening.

First Round – March, 9:

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 7:00 p.m., FS1

Game 3: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Quarterfinals – March 10:

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed 12:00 p.m., FS1

Game 5: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 7:00 p.m., FS1

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 seed, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals – March 11:

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 9:00 p.m., FS1

Final – March 12:

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., FOX