Odell Beckham Jr. Open to Browns Reunion

Could free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns be headed for a reunion?

As Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, Beckham, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s Super Bowl, is “open to the possibility” of returning to the Browns organization.

The 29-year-old was encouraged by a fan on Twitter to return to his old stomping grounds, to which he replied, “Lol, that’s an interesting one.”

Beckham is said to have enjoyed his time in Cleveland, only wanting to leave the franchise when it became apparent that his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield was fractured beyond repair. The three-time Pro Bowler was reportedly well-liked by teammates and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

While Cabot notes that a reunion is unlikely, it at least remains a possibility with Deshaun Watson now entrenched as the club’s new starting QB and Mayfield surely on his way out.

Following a disappointing two-and-a-half-year tenure with the Dawg Pound, Beckham looked rejuvenated following a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Giant hauled in seven touchdowns in 12 appearances (including the postseason) and helped the Rams capture their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1999 campaign.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns holding the fifth-best odds to represent the AFC in next year’s Super Bowl.