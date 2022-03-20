Ondrej Kase Won't Return vs. Predators After Suffering Apparent Head Injury by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ondrej Kase won’t return against the Nashville Predators after absorbing an elbow to the head from Matt Duchene.

The injury occurred as Kase reached to stick check the forward, soaking Duchene’s elbow as he protected the puck. Kase went down immediately and had to be helped off the ice. The Maple Leafs’ official Public Relations Twitter account confirmed that Kase would not return.

Maple Leafs forward Ondřej Kaše will not return to tonight’s game in Nashville for precautionary reasons — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 20, 2022

Kase has a lengthy injury history, missing time throughout his career. The Czech-born winger hasn’t played more than 66 games in a season, due in part to injuries.

The injury could pave the way for Wayne Simmonds to return to the Leafs’ lineup. Simmonds has been a healthy-scratch and has missed Toronto’s past three games.

The Preds ended Toronto’s modest two-game winning streak on Saturday. Next up for the Buds is a Wednesday meeting with the New Jersey Devils.

Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the contest as we approach game day.