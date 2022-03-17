Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. OUT Thursday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Playing much-improved basketball as of late, the Orlando Magic will be missing a key component for Thursday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, forward Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain.

Carter Jr. played 25 minutes in Orlando’s most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, notching 18 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Acquired by the Magic at last year’s trade deadline, the 22-year-old is enjoying a career season, setting highs in points (14.7), rebounds (10.4), and assists (2.8).

With Orlando also missing backup forward Chuma Okeke, Moritz Wagner will likely enter the starting lineup. Wagner has been solid on a per-minute basis this season, averaging 1.09 FanDuel points. Assuming he draws the start, the 24-year-old represents a strong value play in Thursday DFS contests.

Carter Jr.’s absence should also result in more usage for center Mo Bamba. Bamba has been inconsistent, but a favorable matchup and deflated price point ($5,200 on FanDuel) certainly keeps the 23-year-old on DFS radars.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Magic listed as -2 home favorites on the spread and -134 on the moneyline.