Ottawa Senators Defenseman Thomas Chabot Season Likely Over

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that Thomas Chabot suffered a fractured in his hand on Wednesday and is unlikely to play again this season.

DJ SMith – Chabot has a fracture in his hand. Not going to play for a while. Unlikely to play again this season. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 17, 2022

Chabot suffered the injury in the Senators game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday. He left the game in the second period and did not return.

This season, Chabot has six goals and 28 assists in 55 games. His 34 points put him 22nd among all defensemen. Chabot has led all Senators defensemen in points in each of the past four years. The 25-year-old blueliner was selected 18th overall by the Sens in the 2015 NHL Draft and was an All-Star in 2019.

Ottawa is currently 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-34-5 record and is on a three-game losing skid. Their next game is Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the 29th placed Ottawa Senators are +30000 to win the 2021-22 Stanley Cup.