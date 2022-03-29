Ottawa Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Passes Away at Age 62 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Ottawa Senators announced on its official Twitter account that owner Eugene Melnyk passed away on March 28 after battling an undisclosed illness.

It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators hockey organization announce his passing on March 28, 2022 after an illness he faced with determination and courage. https://t.co/MrHsTvu7sz pic.twitter.com/DOZrJcD26e — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 29, 2022

Melnyk established Capital Sports & Entertainment in 2003, which owns and operates the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. The company also owns and operates the Canadian Tire Centre arena and manages Sensplex properties in Ottawa. In addition to the Senators, Melnyk owned the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

The Sens made it to the 2007 Stanley Cup finals and the 2017 Conference Finals during his ownership.

The Captain of the Senators, Brady Tkachuk, released a statement on Twitter, saying, “Mr. Melnyk provided me, my teammates, and many Sens players who came before us with an opportunity to live out our dream. The Ottawa community will miss you greatly. Condolences to your family.”

In 2015, Melnyk received a liver transplant after a public campaign for a donor. He died at the age of 62.

