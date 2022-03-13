Pac-12 Tournament Champs Arizona, Currently +125 to Make Final Four by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona defeated UCLA on Saturday night in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game, their fourth title in seven seasons.

The Wildcats made a valiant comeback from a 12-point second-half deficit against the Bruins. Guard Bennedict Mathurin poured in 27 points and willed them back into the game for an 84-76 victory.

Now, they sit at the second-shortest odds to make the Final Four at +125, only behind Gonzaga on the FanDuel Sportsbook. They will enter the tournament as a number one seed for the seventh time in their school’s history as one of three teams in the country with three losses or fewer this season.

Arizona certainly has the goods to make a Final Four. The Wildcats are an exciting group, playing at a top-ten tempo in the nation with a top-five offense in efficiency per KenPom. They also rule inside the arc, ranking third in two-point percentage and fifth in two-point percentage allowed in America.

The status of Kerr Kriisa could play a major role in their chances of advancing in the dance. Kriisa injured his ankle in the quarterfinal against Stanford on Thursday which leaves the Wildcats without a starter and a double-digit scorer for the time being. His status will be worth monitoring before placing any wagers on Arizona.

At +660, the ‘Cats also only trail the Zags (+380) among the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans.