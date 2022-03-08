Pac-12 Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Arizona Leads the Pack with UCLA, USC Lurking as Contenders by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Wildcats are just head and shoulders above the rest in terms of talent. They can bully you down low, they can beat you with their athleticism, or they can run you off the court with their seventh-ranked pace in America. You’re laying a bit of juice to get them to cut down the nets, but they really only face two teams who have a fair shot at knocking them off in UCLA and USC, teams they beat three of four times in the regular season.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.