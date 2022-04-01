Packers' Robert Tonyan Ahead of Schedule in ACL Recovery by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Wes Hodkiewicz of packers.com, tight end, Robert Tonyan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Having suffered the injury in Week 8 of last year, the Packers hope Tonyan can return in the early portion of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a career year in 2020, hauling in 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, his production dipped this past season, finding the end zone just twice in his eight appearances. Despite this, the club re-signed Tonyan to a one-year deal this offseason.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributed Tonyan’s dropoff to a decline in opportunities. But, with Green Bay having lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Indiana State alum could be in line for a bounce-back campaign.

“I think there’s still a lot of room for growth in his game,” said LaFleur. “Getting a guy that is the way he works, how intelligent he is, that’s great for us. Certainly, he’s got a rapport with Aaron, which is a big deal, as well. Excited to have him back on our team.”

