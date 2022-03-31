Padres Contact Pirates About Acquiring Bryan Reynolds by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the San Diego Padres have contacted the Pittsburgh Pirates about a trade for Bryan Reynolds.

The San Diego #Padres have engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh #Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Padres have pitching depth, and young pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been mentioned in discussions. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 31, 2022

Nightengale also noted that Padres pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been “mentioned” in the discussions. Reynolds was an All-star in 2021, hitting .302 with a .390 OBP, a .912 OPS, and six WAR. He had 169 hits in 559 at-bats for 90 RBI, 93 runs, and 24 home runs.

Reynolds has three arbitration years left before he becomes a free agent in 2026. He could be heading to arbitration with the Pirates after requesting $4.9 million for 2022 and Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

The Padres aren’t the only team that has looked into acquiring Reynolds. The MLB Network Jon Morosi reported in November that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners were both interested in acquiring the outfielder.

The Pirates finished 2021 fifth in the National League Central, 34 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Pirates are +50000 to win the 2022 World Series.