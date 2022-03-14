Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. might need wrist surgery and up to 3 months of recovery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reports that Fernando Tatis Jr. might need wrist surgery that could put him on the shelf for up to three months.

Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist during the offseason, A.J. Preller said. He’s headed for a surgery that could come with a recovery time of up to three months. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) March 14, 2022

Tatis’s wrist flared up about a month ago, but the injury could’ve happened before that. He was involved in a motorcycle accident in December but said he didn’t feel pain in his wrist afterward. In 2021, Tatis had 135 hits in 478 at-bats, cashing in 97 RBI and scoring 99 runs. He also had a .364 OBP, .611 slugging percentage, 62 walks, 25 stolen bases, and a 6.6 WAR.

MLB.com AJ Cassavell quoted Tatis on the possibility of surgery, “Nothing crazy, I thought it was something we could work through.”

Despite Tatis’s indecision on whether or not he needs surgery, it seems likely he will need to go under the knife. Regardless, the Padres superstar will be sidelined for a considerable amount of time.

