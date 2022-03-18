Panthers, D.J. Moore Agree to a 3-Year, $61.9 Million Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After losing out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, Carolina Panthers fans can take solace that one of their franchise cornerstones will remain in town for the foreseeable future.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Panthers have signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to a three-year, $61.9 million extension.

The #Panthers are giving WR DJ Moore a 3-year contract extension worth $61.9M in new money, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. He gets $41.6M in guarantees and is now under contract for years total. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Moore was entering the final year of his rookie deal. This contract keeps him in Carolina through the 2025 campaign.

The 24-year-old was drafted 24th overall in 2018. Moore’s $20.628 million annual salary places him third amongst all wide receivers, trailing only Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins.

The former Maryland Terrapin has been highly productive during his tenure with the Panthers, notching three consecutive 1,100 yard plus seasons. Moore has also shown a knack to consistently win at the line of scrimmage and generate yards after the catch. According to Next-Gen Stats, the wideout ranked ninth in the NFL in air yards and 11th in YAC this past year (among those players with 100 targets).

With star-running back Christian McCaffrey’s health becoming a recurring issue, Moore will continue to be a vital part of Carolina’s offense – and be paid like it.

