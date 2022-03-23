Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler To 2-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots have signed cornerback Malcolm Butler to a 2-year deal worth $9 million, per Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Butler is most well-known for his previous stint in New England, where he made the game-winning interception against the Seattle Seahawks to capture Super Bowl XLIX. Butler then hit free agency and signed with the Tennessee Titans, where he spent three seasons followed by a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals during last year’s offseason. Just before last season, Butler announced he would be retiring from football due to personal reasons. Now, he is back with the team and will look to add to a Patriots pass defense that ranked in the top five in yards per pass attempt allowed.

In 2020, Butler snatched four interceptions with 14 pass deflections and 100 total tackles.

New England Patriots AFC East Odds

The New England Patriots are currently +400 to win the AFC East, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.