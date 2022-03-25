Pavel Francouz in Net for Avalanche on Friday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pavel Francouz will start in goal for the Avalanche on Friday, the Avalanche official website reports.

Notes from Bednar:



– Francouz in net

– Lehkonen a possibility if cleared

– Byram might travel but will not play #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/UssxPJtnbX — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 25, 2022

Francouz hasn’t played all that much of late as the team has been riding the hot streak of starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, so whoever starts in goal has an advantage, maybe even more so on Friday as the Avs will take on the Philadelphia Flyers. These are the same Flyers that played Thursday and could come in sluggish on the second night of the back-to-back.

Francouz has had a solid season for the Avalanche with an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Francouz isn’t likely to see much playing time once the playoffs start.

The Avalanche are +120 (-2.5) on the puck line, -420 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (+104), under (-128) versus the Flyers. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.