Peacocks Turn to Pumpkins With Humbling Defeat in Elite Eight by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was a hell of a run. The likes of which had never been seen before.

But, like every other Cinderella story before them, the clock struck midnight, and Saint Peter’s Peacocks’ magical performances came to an immediate halt.

After becoming the lowest seed ever to reach the Elite Eight, the 15th-seeded Peacocks were handed a convincing 69-49 defeat at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels have done it! 🎉



(8) UNC is back in the #MFinalFour for first time since 2017! 🙌@UNC_Basketball #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rOp2xDI2ox — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2022

The offensive well ran dry for Saint Peter’s, with the team putting up just 19 points in the first half and finishing the game shooting just 30.0% from the field, including 25.0% from three-point range.

Although the Peacocks’ Cinderella story came to an end, that doesn’t mean that we’re left without a fairy tale ending. The Tar Heels set up a Final Four matchup against their longtime rivals –the Duke Blue Devils.

If Coach Mike Krzyzewski wants to end his career with a victory, he’ll have to lead the Blue Devils past North Carolina.

Duke opened as -4.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.