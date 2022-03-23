Penguins' Casey DeSmith in Goal vs. Sabres Wednesday by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Pittsburgh Penguins official Twitter, backup netminder Casey DeSmith will start Wednesday’s contest against the Buffalo Sabres.

Casey DeSmith will get the start in net tonight in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/2id709ki4g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 23, 2022

DeSmith gets the call on the second night of a back-to-back for the Pens. Number one goaltender Tristan Jarry started Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Columbus Jackets – Pittsburgh’s third consecutive win.

It will be DeSmith’s first start against the Sabres this season.

The 30-year-old last started March 15, allowing three goals on 24 shots as the Penguins fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1.

Overall, DeSmith owns a 6-4-3 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 16 appearances (15 starts).

The Rochester, New Hampshire native will be matched up against a Sabres squad that ranks 25th in goals per game (2.6) while sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division with 52 points.

The favorable matchup could render DeSmith ($8,400 on FanDuel) a strong option in Wednesday DFS contests facing a downright bad Buffalo team.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Penguins at -220 on the moneyline.