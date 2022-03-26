Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Missed Friday's Game Due to Illness by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Evgeni Malkin missed the game Friday for the Pittsburgh Penguins due to an illness, the Penguins official website reports.

Important note: Evgeni Malkin will not play tonight due to a non-COVID illness. pic.twitter.com/yIrKNs4BbG — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 25, 2022

This has been a trying campaign for Malkin, who missed the beginning of the season due to offseason knee surgery. He’s only played in 29 games this season but does have 13 goals and 15 assists during those contests. Malkin is 35 years of age so perhaps missing a game here or there is not the worst thing for the veteran center. The Penguins will need all of their aging veterans like Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Malkin to be at full strength should they get to where they want to go.

The illness for Malkin was not COVID-related and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday versus the Detroit Red Wings.

